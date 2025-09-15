Al-Kafeel Museum completes 50% of restoration work on al-Askariyayn Holy Shrine's artefacts

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Kafeel Museum of Treasures and Manuscripts at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has completed 50% of the restoration and maintenance program for the sacred relics of the Askariyayn Holy Shrine.

The assistant head of the department, Dr. Shawqi Al-Moussawi, said: "The department's staff have completed 50% of the work on the Askariyayn holy shrine's artefacts after receiving more than 145 valuable pieces as the first batch, all of which underwent inspection, treatment, and maintenance."

He added that "the teams have started working according to a comprehensive program and a precise plan, beginning with recording the pieces' data and photographing them, followed by laboratory testing to determine the extent of the damage, then mechanical cleaning, restoration, stabilisation, and treatment, reaching the preventive conservation stage by adding protective layers to the pieces in accordance with the scientific and technical standards adopted to preserve their historical value."

For his part, the head of the laboratory Division, Mr. Sajjad Hamid, pointed out that "the restoration work is being carried out by specialised teams, and so far half of the scheduled tasks have been completed, while efforts continue to finish the remaining percentage in the upcoming period to ensure the preservation of these valuable artefacts for future generations."

The works come as part of the joint efforts between the Kafeel Museum of Treasures and Manuscripts and the Askariyayn Holy Shrine, to establish the Holy Shrine Museum and preserve the Islamic heritage, highlighting it in a manner befitting its sanctity and deep civilisation.



/129