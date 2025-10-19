Al-Kafeel University of Women celebrates graduates in Najaf

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Office of the Senior Official for Women's Affairs at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine concluded the graduation ceremony for female students of Al-Kafeel University of Women in Najaf Al-Ashraf, covering the academic years 2023, 2024, and 2025.

The ceremony, held under the slogan "Knowledge is a Message... And loyalty is a journey," featured a film produced by the Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department of the Holy Shrine titled The Great One Who Stopped the Black Flood, which narrates the story of the Jihad al-Kifai fatwa and the role of the supreme religious authority in Iraq’s victory over terrorist groups.

The event included a speech from the Office of the Senior Official for Women's Affairs, delivered by Assistant Director Mrs. Firdous Ali Hassoun. She highlighted that the University of Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her) represents a distinctive academic model that merges religious authenticity with technological advancement, empowering women to become voices of guidance and genuine thought in society.

A lecture on the significance of knowledge and its propagation was presented by Sheikh Ali Mohan from the Religious Affairs Department. The program also featured a Q&A segment from the "Knowledge Oasis" competition, speeches by student representatives Namarq Riad Hashem (Propagation Studies) and Hanan Hussein Halil (Quranic Studies), and poetry recitations by poetess Zeina Hassan Abbas. The ceremony concluded with a prize draw for the competition and the distribution of graduation certificates to top students and organizing staff.

The University of Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her) is an online institution dedicated to offering free religious and cultural education to women through specialized departments such as Quranic Studies and Preacher Preparation.

