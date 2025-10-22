Al-Abbas Holy Shrine issues final version of Encyclopaedia of Fatwa of Defensive Jihad

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has issued the final edition of the Sacred Fatwa of Defensive Jihad Encyclopaedia in 80 volumes.

The Deputy Head of the Awfiya Institution for Documentation and Studies, affiliated with the Holy Shrine, Mr. Badr Fayyad Al-Ali, said, "The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine began in early 2016, coinciding with the start of the liberation operations of Iraqi areas from the terrorist organisation ISIS, to document this era to preserve it from distortion and forgery, and to honour the blood of the martyrs and the wounded, as well as the great victories achieved by the security forces during that period."

He added, "The encyclopaedia project started with 12 volumes, and after studying its details comprehensively and extensively, addressing military operations, logistical and moral support, mobilising the Iraqi people, and responding to the call of the religious authority, we sent a notification to the higher authorities in the holy shrine, informing them that the project could reach 25 volumes. After delving deeper and heading to the fronts accompanied by logistical support convoys, we realised that the project is larger and deeper and contains many details, including meeting humanitarian needs in all areas that were under ISIS control."

Al-Ali explained that "in the first five years of the project, it consisted of 62 parts. After we were provided with documents and archival materials by several ministries and a group of non-governmental organisations, the project expanded to include 80 parts, documenting the heroism, stories, and sacrifices of the martyrs, the number of wounded, media coverage, logistical support efforts, the Fatwa of the Jihad of Defence and its responders from the representatives of the supreme religious authority, religious leaders, and the Iraqi people, as well as the entities participating in the liberation battles, including the Popular Mobilisation Forces and the Ministries of Interior and Defence."



