Photos: Al-Abbas Shrine’s Clock Tower Blends Heritage and Modern Beauty

The Clock Tower and Minaret at the Holy Abbas Shrine: A Landmark Bridging Past and Present At the top of the Qibla Gate of the Holy Abbas Shrine, the Clock Tower tells stories over a century old. The tower was originally built in 1890 and has endured difficult periods, suffering major damage—first during the Ottoman era, and later during the Sha’baniyah uprising in 1991. After 2003, the shrine’s technical teams restored the tower to its original specifications, adding a new aesthetic touch that blends the heritage of the past with the brilliance of the present. The renovation included Karbala-style tilework and gold-plated decorations. The tower features four clocks, one on each side, playing a vital role in timekeeping for both local residents and visitors.