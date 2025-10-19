Al-Abbas Holy Shrine and Al-Qadisiyyah University sign heritage preservation pact

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine and Al-Qadisiyyah University have signed a memorandum of understanding focused on the preservation of manuscripts and historical documents.

The memorandum was signed by the Fadhl Centre for the Preservation and Conservation of Manuscript Heritage and Documentary Archives, representing the Holy Shrine’s Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department, and the College of Archaeology from Al-Qadisiyyah University.

Mr. Abbas Mousa Ahmed, Deputy Secretary-General of the Holy Shrine, stated that the agreement aims to strengthen scientific and research collaboration in preserving manuscripts and historical records, thereby safeguarding cultural and intellectual heritage for future generations.

He further noted that the memorandum includes provisions for exchanging expertise and launching joint projects in manuscript preservation and cataloguing, aligning with the shrine’s broader mission to protect Islamic and human heritage from deterioration and loss.

Mr. Laith Lotfi, Director of the Fadhl Centre, emphasized that the memorandum includes support for researchers specializing in the care and restoration of manuscript heritage, documents, and rare antiquarian books.

Dr. Latif Tayeh Hassoun, representing the university’s College of Archaeology, said the decision to sign the agreement was driven by the center’s expertise, workshops, and scientific approaches to preserving tangible heritage. He encouraged other institutions, both official and unofficial, to benefit from the center’s services.

