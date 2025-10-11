  1. Home
Crowds of visitors commemorate late Thursday night at shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (+Photos)

11 October 2025 - 11:16
News ID: 1737207
Source: Al-Kafeel News
AhlulBayt News Agency: The holy city of Karbala witnessed a large influx of visitors to commemorate late Friday eve at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The city of Karbala welcomes visitors coming to visit the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them); to embody a manifestation of loyalty to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has prepared a comprehensive plan to meet the needs of the visitors and provide them with the best services.

