Restoration and installation of Qibla Gate continues at Al-Abbas Holy Shrine (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The staff of the Grids and Doors Manufacturing Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine are continuing their work on installing the Qibla Gate of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), following the completion of its maintenance and gilding phases.

The maintenance process involved fully dismantling the gate and conducting a meticulous inspection of all its metallic and decorative components to identify any damage and repair them using the highest standards of craftsmanship.

Restoration and gilding were executed with exceptional precision to preserve the gate’s original character and beauty, and to restore its brilliance in a manner befitting its sacred status.

The Qibla Gate is regarded as one of the significant historical elements of the holy shrine, and its current restoration reflects the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine’s dedication to safeguarding its archaeological and historical heritage.

