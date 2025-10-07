Qibla Door of Al-Abbas Shrine Reinstalled After Restoration and Gilding (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Shrine Grid and Door Manufacturing Department has begun installing the Qibla door of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), following the completion of its maintenance and gilding.

This initiative is part of the shrine’s ongoing efforts to safeguard Islamic heritage and preserve the historical authenticity of its sacred landmarks.

Department head Mr. Nadhem Al-Gharabi stated that the restoration process began with a full disassembly, allowing for a detailed inspection of all metallic and decorative components to identify and repair any damage.

He explained that the gilding and restoration were executed with meticulous care to maintain the door’s original identity and aesthetic, restoring its grandeur in line with its revered status.

Al-Gharabi emphasized that the entire project was carried out by highly skilled Iraqi engineers and craftsmen, showcasing the strength and capability of national expertise in executing such specialized work.

The Bab al-Qibla is recognized as one of the shrine’s most historically significant features, and its restoration reflects the Al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine’s dedication to preserving its archaeological and cultural legacy.

