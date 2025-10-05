Conclusion of weekly central program activities for staff of Al-Abbas Holy Shrine (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Central Programs Committee at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine concluded the weekly central program activities for the shrine's staff.

The program, which lasts for five days, is overseen by the Development and Sustainable Development Department at the Holy Shrine.

The program's activities include a variety of events, such as educational lectures, recreational tours, developmental workshops, cultural and religious competitions, in addition to visits to holy shrines.

The program is implemented periodically with the aim of developing the cultural and scientific capabilities of the participants, enhancing communication and interaction among them, and deepening their cultural and religious knowledge, which contributes to improving the level of job performance within the holy shrine.



