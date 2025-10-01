Al-Abbas Shrine commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hussaini Preaching Public Speaking Division at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine held a mourning assembly to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her), according to the first narration.

The council was held in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), and it will continue for three days, with the participation of the speaker Sayed Thamer al-Hakim, and the presence of a group of mourning visitors.

The speaker of the council discussed the life of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her) and the great injustices she faced until the end of her noble life, in the pursuit of justice and the support of the faith.

The gathering concluded with the recitation of elegies and Hussaini poems that expressed deep sorrow on this painful occasion, amidst an atmosphere of grief and mourning that enveloped the attendees.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is keen on holding mourning assemblies dedicated to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) to revive their memory and spread their knowledge and virtues.



/129