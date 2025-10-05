Karbala: Completion of 40% of decorative and supplementary works in porticoes of Great Qibla Gate courtyard

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Engineering Projects Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine announced the completion of 40% of the decorative and supplementary works in the porticoes of the Great Bab al-Qibla Courtyard Project, which is considered one of the most important and largest horizontal expansion projects at the holy shrine in the city of Karbala.

The head of the department, Engineer Diaa Al-Sa'egh, said that the project includes the construction of an underground vault and a large courtyard above ground, with a design that preserves the architectural character of the old city and enhances its spiritual and historical uniqueness.

He added that the final design of the project came under the guidance of the Senior Official of the holy shrine; His Eminence Sayed Ahmad Al-Safi, as the courtyard includes several Iwans designed in the architectural style of the courtyard of the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him). Forty percent of its decorative and supplementary works have been completed, and behind it, there are covered and air-conditioned markets, directly connecting the project to the historical markets in Karbala, such as the Saffarin Market, Bab Al-Khan Market, and Al-Alawi Market.

He pointed out that the project includes complex construction works, such as the treatment of rainwater and sewage networks and basic services, in cooperation with the departments of Karbala Governorate.

Al-Sa'egh confirmed that the Engineering Projects Department oversees the implementation of the project through three integrated phases, ensuring the continuity of visitor movement without being affected by the expansion works, as part of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine's efforts to develop its services and provide a safe and comfortable environment for visitors.



/129