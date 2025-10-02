Al-Abbas Shrine holds a mourning assembly to commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine held a mourning assembly to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her), according to the first narration.

The council held in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) discussed the biography of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her) and the great injustice she faced until the end of her noble life, in the pursuit of establishing the truth and supporting the religion.

The gathering concluded with the recitation of elegies and Hussaini poems, which expressed deep sorrow on this painful occasion, amidst an atmosphere of grief and mourning that enveloped the attendees.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is keen on holding mourning assemblies dedicated to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) to revive their memory and spread their knowledge and virtues.



