Hazrat Zahra Mourning Ceremony Held in Najaf Under Leadership of Grand Ayatollah Bashir Najafi

In the holy city of Najaf al-Ashraf, a large “Azā-e-Fatimiyyah” procession took place in remembrance of the oppression and suffering faced by Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A).

This was the 10th annual mourning procession, organized with great devotion and respect. Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Haji Hafiz Bashir Hussain Najafi himself also participated in the event.

The procession began from the central office of Grand Ayatollah Hafiz Sheikh Bashir Hussain Najafi and moved toward the sacred shrine of Amir al-Mu’minin, Imam Ali (A.S). Scholars, seminary students, tribal representatives, and believers from various cities of Iraq as well as other countries participated in large numbers.

The event started with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an, followed by speeches highlighting the injustices faced by Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) and her noble character. Poets recited elegies expressing the pain and sorrow of the tragedy, filling the atmosphere with grief.

At the end of the procession, a mourning gathering was held in the courtyard of Imam Ali’s (A.S) shrine, attended by many religious figures and people. The speakers recalled the historical events that befell Lady Zahra (S.A) and reaffirmed their commitment to continue the mission of truth and justice taught by the Ahlul Bayt (A.S).