  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Pictures

Photos: Hazrat Zahra mourning ceremony held at Azam Mosque in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hazrat Zahra (s.a.) mourning ceremony was held at Azam Mosque in Qom.

8 November 2025 - 11:12
News ID: 1747771
Source: Abna24

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha