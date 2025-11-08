Home News Service Pictures Photos: Hazrat Zahra mourning ceremony held at Azam Mosque in Qom AhlulBayt News Agency: Hazrat Zahra (s.a.) mourning ceremony was held at Azam Mosque in Qom. 8 November 2025 - 11:12 News ID: 1747771 Source: Abna24 Tags Hazrat Zahra azam mosque related Hazrat Zahra Mourning Ceremony Held in Najaf Under Leadership of Grand Ayatollah Bashir Najafi Photos: Religious ritual theater festival “Broken Gem” held in Mashhad Photos: Hazrat Zahra mourning ceremony held at house of Ayatollah Elahi Photos: Martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Zahra at Hussainiya Al-Sajjadiya in Moscow, Russia Photos: Hazrat Zahra Martyrdom Ceremony at Khoja Shia Mosque in Bhavnagar, India Photos: Mourning ceremony of Hazrat Zahra held by Urdu-speaking women at Razavi Holy Shrine Photos: Martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Zahra at Fatimiyya Hussainiya in Moscow, Russia Photos: Martyrdom ceremony of Hazrat Zahra marked at Imam Hussain Mosque in Ağ-Təhlə village of Georgia
Your Comment