Ayatollah Sistani urges Arbaeen pilgrims to uphold prayer, sincerity, modesty

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani called on Arbaeen pilgrims to uphold timely prayer, heartfelt sincerity, and dignified modesty during their sacred journey—key pillars he says ensure spiritual acceptance and lasting reward.

Arbaeen is one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings, with recent pilgrimages drawing over 21 million devotees to Karbala, Iraq. Every year, believers—mostly Shia Muslims—walk nearly 80 km from Najaf to Karbala over several days, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and the end of a 40-day mourning period. Along the way, volunteers offer free food, shelter, and medical care, embodying generosity and solidarity.

Ayatollah Sistani emphasized the centrality of prayer, saying, “It is fitting for the believer to remain devoted to performing the prayer at its appointed time; since the most beloved servant before God is one who responds most swiftly to the call to prayer.”

He noted that Ahl al-Bayt (AS) have warned that their “intercession will not reach the one who belittles prayer.”

Ayatollah Sistani pointed to a narration that even on the battlefield of Karbala, Imam Hussein (AS) praised someone who reminded him of the prayer time, saying, “You reminded me of prayer—may God make you among the remembering worshippers,” before standing to pray under a hail of arrows.

The Iraqi religious authority urged pilgrims to maintain sincerity in all acts, asserting that only deeds done purely for God's sake are accepted.

He also stressed modest dress and behavior, particularly for women pilgrims. He reminded that even under the extreme trials of Karbala, the holy family upheld dignified attire.

He advised avoiding tight clothing, inappropriate mingling, and unnecessary adornments, urging pilgrims to elevate the sanctity of Arbaeen through the highest levels of chastity and respect.

