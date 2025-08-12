Iranian Seminary official: Arbaeen spirit fuels resistance to global arrogance

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian cleric has warned that Washington’s calls for negotiations are merely a cover to force its demands on the Islamic Republic, stressing that Iran rejects any form of imposed talks, peace, or war.

Hojatoleslam Hossein Rafiei, Deputy Director of Propaganda and Cultural Affairs of the Seminaries, told the Hawzah News Agency that the Islamic Republic’s stance on war or peace is rooted in Islamic teachings, citing the principle of “Hayhat Minna al-Dhilla” (“Far from us is disgrace”).

“The Iranian nation will never submit to force or humiliation, whether in the form of an imposed peace or an imposed war,” he said, describing the so-called “Smart Ceasefire” proposals as nothing more than a disguised form of imposed peace that must be resisted with vigilance.

Rafiei pointed to the 47-year history of the Islamic Revolution’s defiance against global arrogance, recalling Iran’s resistance against the Shah’s regime, Saddam’s Ba’athist forces, and other oppressive powers. He said Iran’s achievements have come through reliance on the people, the system of Velayat-e Faqih, and wise leadership.

The cleric, who also heads the Balagh Mobin Combined Warfare Headquarters, echoed the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s warnings about imposed peace, saying the enemy now uses deceptive language to push the same agenda. “Some shortsighted individuals, knowingly or unknowingly, help promote this dangerous discourse,” he warned.

On recent US statements about dialogue, Rafiei said: “The Americans speak of negotiations, but their real intention is to dictate their demands. Their aggressive behavior stems from weakness and helplessness.”

He added that today’s world must be governed by logic and reason, not force and cruelty. “If the enemies truly have the ability, let them prove it in the field of discourse — not by killing children, bombing hospitals, and violating nations,” he said.

....................

End/ 257