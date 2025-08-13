Over 3.4 million Arbaeen pilgrims cross Iran’s borders, Interior Minister confirms

AhlulBayt News Agency: Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has said more than 3.4 million Arbaeen pilgrims have crossed six official borders.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of visit to Khosravi border, Momeni said on Tuesday that two million pilgrims have returned to Iran.

Thanks to close cooperation between Iran and Iraq, the process has significantly improved at Khosravi border.

Public transportation has been well managed at border points, and no issues have been reported so far, Momeni said.

All borders are monitored by enforcement forces, and border guard forces, he stated.

No security-related issues have been reported so far, he noted.

Arbaeen is a mourning ritual observed by Shia Muslims worldwide to mark the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), which falls on September 6 this year.

Millions of Shia Muslims travel to Iraq, mostly from or via Iran, in the weeks before Arbaeen to visit holy shrines in the Arab country.

...................

End/ 257