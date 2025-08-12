Iranian Qari: Quran recitation on Arbaeen route creates unmatched spiritual atmosphere

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian qari Hamidreza Amadi-Vafa says reciting the Quran along the route from Najaf to Karbala during Arbaeen creates a spiritual atmosphere unmatched at other times of the year.

Arbaeen, observed on August 14 this year, is one of the largest annual religious gatherings in the world. It marks the 40th day after Ashura, which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Millions of Shia Muslims from Iraq, Iran, and beyond walk long distances to Karbala, home to the Imam’s shrine, to take part in mourning rituals.

Iran sends a Quranic convoy to Iraq each year for the occasion. The convoy is holding Quranic and religious programs along the pilgrimage route, including recitations, the Adhan (call to prayer), and Tawasheeh.

“When we recite the Quran along the route to the sacred shrine of Imam Hussein (AS), it has a special spiritual flavor,” Amadi-Vafa told the Quran Radio’s special Arbaeen program in a live broadcast from the Najaf–Karbala road. “This feeling rarely happens during the rest of the year.”

He said the atmosphere is evident from the very start of the journey. “You can see the pilgrims’ devotion in this path, which is truly the path of love and union with the beloved Imam,” he noted.

“From the first steps, pilgrims are greeted by the servants of Imam Hussein (AS), and unforgettable scenes are created that one must witness in person,” he said.

Amadi-Vafa, who has joined the Arbaeen pilgrimage every year since 2016, added that the Quran has brought him moments of deep connection. “In the places where we recite, some pilgrims recognize me from previous years or from TV appearances and come forward to express their kindness,” he said.

