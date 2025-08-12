Tehran fully prepared for Arbaeen procession on August 14

AhlulBayt News Agency: An official announced the full readiness of the Tehran Municipality to hold the “Left Behind” Arbaeen procession in Tehran.

The “Left Behind” Arbaeen procession is held in Tehran and other Iranian cities on the day of Arbaeen every year for those calling themselves “left behind” (for not having had the opportunity to take part in the annual Arbaeen march in Iraq).

Tehran Municipality’s Deputy of Urban Services and Environment Davoud Goudarzi, who is also the head of the Urban Services Committee of the Arbaeen Central Headquarters, said all the capacities and executive capabilities of the involved organizations, affiliated companies, and popular forces have been mobilized for the upcoming event.

He said necessary coordination has been made between different departments of Tehran Municipality, and measures such as implementing cleaning and clearing programs for streets before, during, and after the ceremony, preparing routes, supporting Moukebs (service stations), etc. have been put on the agenda.

This year, special attention has been paid to maximizing the use of popular and volunteer capacities, especially the cooperation of mosques, religious groups, and Basij bases along the route, Goudarzi noted, adding that they will assist the municipality by providing services such as setting up prayer stations, distributing votive foods, and so on.

He went on to say that in coordination with the municipal areas that are on the main route of the march, suitable locations have been planned for the deployment of executive agents, volunteer groups, and services so that the ceremony can be held in order, in full security, and with widespread public participation.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

