Over 3 million foreign pilgrims enter Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi Minister of Interior Abdul-Amir Al-Shammari announced that more than three million foreign pilgrims have entered Iraq to take part in the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, Interior Ministry spokesman Muqdad Miri affirmed that no major security incidents have been reported. “The Ministry has not recorded any significant security breaches in Karbala or in other areas under its jurisdiction'', he stated.

