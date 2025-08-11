Quranic tent hosts nightly Arbaeen ceremonies for pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mourning and awareness-raising ceremonies are held at the largest Quranic tent on the path of Arbaeen pilgrims in Iraq.

The tent, located at the Amud (Column) 706 on the road between the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, hosts the ceremonies every night during the Arbaeen season.

They include speeches by Hojat-ol-Islam Khezri and elegy recitations by Hassan Shalbafan.

In his speech in the tent on Saturday night, which was held in the presence of the servants of Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine, Hojat-ol-Islam Khezri stated that Imam Zaman (may God hasten his glad advent) is looking for pure Shias during Arbaeen.

He also said that Labbayk ya Hussein (AS) means that like Imam Hussein (AS), we are willing to bring our wealth, bodies, and families to the center of the battle and wage jihad on the way of God.

He said the pilgrimage to the Master of the Martyrs (AS) is different from all other pilgrimages.

“This pilgrimage is a battlefield, and we have come to this Arbaeen procession to prepare to fight in the Fitnas (seditions) of the end times.”

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

