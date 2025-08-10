Astan Quds Razavi's Custodian honors Arbaeen camp organizers along Najaf-Karbala route

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayat. Ahmad Marvi, the Custodian of Astan Quds Razavi, accompanied by Imam Reza Shrine servants, inspected several camps along the Arbaeen pilgrimage route and praised their services rendered to pilgrims.

Ayat. Ahmad Marvi, along with a group of shrine servants, honored the efforts of Mukib organizers along the Najaf to Karbala Arbaeen walk route.

During his participation in the Arbaeen pilgrimage, he visited several camps including Reyhaneh al-Nabi at pole 780, Hazrat Masoumeh at pole 1080, and the shrine of Hazrat Abolfazl Abbas at pole 1102. He expressed gratitude for their dedicated service to pilgrims of Imam Hussain.

He also met with the custodian of Hazrat Abolfazl Abbas shrine at camp 132 of the Abbasid shrine, engaging in discussions about the ongoing services provided to pilgrims.

Throughout these visits, the servants of Imam Reza shrine walked alongside pilgrims, closely observing the activities of the camps and commending their tireless efforts in serving the millions participating in Arbaeen pilgrimage.

