Iranian beach soccer star donates medals to Imam Reza Shrine museum

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Mirshekari has officially donated his championship medals to the Astan Quds Razavi museum in a ceremony honoring his devotion to Imam Reza.

In a ceremony on Tuesday in Mashhad, Iran’s beach soccer star Ali Mirshekari officially handed over his medals to the museum adjacent to the shrine of Imam Reza (AS).

Ali Mirshekari—who competes as a national team beach soccer player—expressed gratitude to the event organizers during the midday presentation.

“When I had not yet earned any titles or individual honors, I vowed that any success I achieved along this path would be offered to Imam Reza (AS),” he said.

Reflecting on a key moment before the team departed for the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Asia 2025 in Thailand, he recalled a special send‑off in Tehran. “Before traveling to the Asian competitions, a farewell event in Tehran was organized in coordination with Astan Quds Razavi, featuring a eulogy of the Ahl al‑Bayt (AS) and the holy flag of the shrine. That moment touched me deeply and I thought, this path surely has wisdom, and any honor we receive should be dedicated to Imam Reza (AS).”

He closed by thanking the shrine’s staff for arranging the opportunity. “I’m glad I was able to fulfill the promise I had made to Imam Reza (AS).”

Amir Khaleghi, Director of Communications and Public Relations at Astan Quds Razavi, noted that donating medals and achievements not only immortalizes their names but also has become a warmly received custom.

“The global and Asian titles offered today to our revered Imam are a source of great pride for us, both because of that devotion and because of this selflessness,” he said.

Abdolhossein Malek‑Jafarian, head of the Central Museum Treasure Department at Astan Quds Razavi, offered background on the institution’s collection. He said the museum, active for over 90 years, ranks among Iran’s foremost cultural institutions in museology.

“This museum was formed by gifts of world champions’ medals,” he explained. “To date, more than 1,000 medals, badges, and cups are preserved in the Astan Quds Razavi treasury; 386 of those are currently displayed, while the rest are awaiting exhibition.”

He emphasized that Mirshekari’s medals mark the first time beach soccer honors have been donated to the museum, calling the act both valuable and impactful.

The medals presented include a bronze medal from the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 in Dubai, and a gold medal from the 2025 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2025, along with awards of Most Valuable Player and Top Scorer which Mirshekari snatched during the same continental contest.

