Uzbek professors meet director of non-Iranian pilgrims’ affairs at Imam Reza Shrine

A group of Persian-language professors from Uzbekistan paid a visit to Imam Reza Shrine, in northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, and held talks with Mehdi Lesani, Deputy for Non-Iranian Pilgrims’ Affairs at Astan Quds Razavi (AQR).

The meeting took place at Melal Portico and was attended by eight Uzbek professors along with faculty members from Imam Reza International University (IRIU).

The program, held under the auspices of the Deputy Office for Non-Iranian Pilgrims’ Affairs, included a visit to the Qur’an museum, an introduction to the shrine’s historical courtyards such as Goharshad, Enghelab Eslami, and Azadi, a stop at the library to review selected books, and a gift presentation ceremony at Melal Portico. The guests were also hosted at the Ghadir Guesthouse.

The meeting also announced opening of a second Persian-language teaching center in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The initiative aims to deepen cultural ties and promote Persian language across the region.

Speaking at the meeting, Mehdi Lesani emphasized the shrine’s longstanding connection with Central Asian pilgrims, noting: “Uzbek Muslims highly admire Amir Ali-Shir Nava'i, a prominent Timurid-era scholar and statesman; moreover, there are architectural and cultural links between the Timurid legacy and Imam Reza shrine”.

The visit marked another step in reinforcing the historical and linguistic bonds between Iran and Uzbekistan and advancing Persian language education in the region.

