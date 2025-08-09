Launching of service Mawkibs of Razavi Shrine on eve of Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the eve of the Arbaeen days, the servants of the Astan Quds Razavi Shrine launched service Mawkibs around the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) as previous years.

According to IRIB News, Muhammad Shaban, the deputy head of pilgrims services for the Razavi Shrine, said: “Three Mawkibs will be stationed at busy points including Bab al-Jawad (AS), Bab al-Kazim (AS) and Ayatollah Waez Tabasi Street, and will provide various services including guidance, reception and support for pilgrims.”

Mohammad Shaban added: “Other practical programs during these days include launching service teahouses in four points of the holy shrine including Rezwan teahouse, Kawthar, Imam Hassan Mujtaba (AS) and Ghadir courtyards, which will receive pilgrims around the clock.”

“The activity of these teahouses will begin one day before Arbaeen and will continue until a day after Arbaeen”, he reiterated.

Referring to the implementation of the book arrangement of the holy places of the Razavi Shrine, Shaban said: “This action will be carried out with the aim of creating a spiritual atmosphere, promoting Ashura culture and preserving the epic of Arbaeen, as this occasion approaches.”

Emphasizing the need for coherence and coordination to provide appropriate services during these days, he emphasized: “With the coordination made, all the executive, support and servant capacities of the Razavi Shrine will be used to serve the Hussaini pilgrims so that the Razavi Shrine will be a worthy host for the lovers of the Master of the Martyrs (AS).”

.....................

End/ 257