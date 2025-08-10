Unity key to strengthening cultural bonds among Muslim nations: Iran's Seminary official

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Deputy of Iran’s Seminaries has stressed that unity is a vital factor in reinforcing cultural and religious ties among Muslim nations.

Hojatoleslam Ahmad Kouhsari made the remarks during a field visit to international missionaries operating in Iraq’s Wasit Province, as part of an ongoing tour of missionary centers across the country. He was accompanied by Hojatoleslam Fajri, head of the Popular Mobilization Forces’ (PMF) ideological offices, Hojatoleslam Mousavizadeh, director of the International Propaganda Department, and a senior delegation.

Meeting with missionaries stationed in the Kut axis, Kouhsari discussed cultural support programs and praised the Iraqi people’s pivotal role in organizing the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage with great magnificence. He hailed the close cooperation of Iraq’s public and security institutions, describing it as a model of Muslim solidarity in advancing the ideals of the Ahlul Bayt (AS).

Hojatoleslam Mousavizadeh briefed the gathering on the delegation’s activities, outlining the goals and cultural strategies for the upcoming Arbaeen season. He underlined the missionaries’ vital role in fostering cultural and religious connections among pilgrims.

The head of the PMF Operations Command in Wasit Province expressed appreciation for the presence and efforts of the international missionaries, highlighting their contribution to strengthening relations between the people of Iran and Iraq.

Pointing to the massive turnout for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, the PMF official stressed the indispensable role of religious scholars in elevating pilgrims’ spiritual awareness and enriching the event’s cultural atmosphere.

The visit concluded with further consultations aimed at enhancing cooperation between Iranian missionary institutions and Iraqi counterparts in preparation for the Arbaeen procession.

