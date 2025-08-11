Iraq's Diyala governor closes province for three days to serve Arbaeen pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: Amid the surge in arrival of Arbaeen pilgrims, the governor of Diyala in eastern Iraq announced that the province would be closed for three days to serve the pilgrims.

Adnan Muhammad Abbas al-Shammari said the governorate will be closed for three days starting Tuesday, August 12.

He exempted service departments from this decision, saying these departments will continue providing services.

Al-Shammari added that the purpose of this decision is to facilitate citizens’ participation in the Arbaeen pilgrimage ceremony and provide better services to pilgrims.

The Diyala Governorate has deployed all its resources in coordination with relevant parties to ensure the comfort of pilgrims and ensure smooth traffic, he stated.

He praised the role of Moukebs (service stations) and different departments in providing services in various fields.

Meanwhile, the head of the Iraqi Border Crossings Authority, during a visit to the Al-Shayb border crossing with Iran called for increased efforts to facilitate the entry and exit of Arbaeen pilgrims.

Al-Waeli spoke with a number of employees of the crossing and security and service officials to ensure the provision of services to pilgrims and their needs, including food, drinks, and transportation.

He emphasized the need to increase efforts and use all facilities to facilitate the entry and exit of pilgrims in a manner befitting this religious occasion.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

