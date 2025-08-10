Imam Reza International University dispatches pilgrim service caravan to Basra University Mukib

AhlulBayt News Agency: Academic volunteers from Imam Reza International University, in northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, set out for Shalamcheh border to support pilgrims and strengthen cultural ties with Iraq through joint initiatives.

The university caravan dubbed “Ila Bayt al-Moqaddas” (Toward Bayt al-Moqaddas) departed for Shalamcheh border to provide cultural services to Arbaeen pilgrims at Basra University Mukib. The group was officially sent off by Dr. Ebrahim Daneshifar, acting president of IRIU.

The initiative was organized under the auspices of the university’s International Affairs Office and Cultural Affairs Department, marking the first step in implementing a joint memorandum of understanding between IRIU and Basra State University in Iraq.

Basra University, in collaboration with IRIU, has established a Mukib at Shalamcheh border (Khuzestan Province, Iran) to offer comprehensive services to Arbaeen pilgrims. The Mukib, staffed by volunteer servants, provides support in areas such as accommodation, food, hygiene, medical care, and pilgrim guidance.

In addition to serving at the border Mukib during Arbaeen, the volunteers will have the opportunity to walk the sacred route from Najaf to Karbala, visit the holy shrines in Iraq, and tour Basra University to explore its academic and cultural capacities.

This project follows the recent visit of Imam Reza International University’s acting president to Iraq and the signing of a cooperation agreement with Basra University. The initiative is dedicated to Imam Hussain’s name as a blessing upon this new academic partnership.

Arbaeen is a major religious observance marking the 40th day after Ashura, when Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), was martyred in Karbala. It is one of the largest annual gatherings in the world, with millions of pilgrims walking long distances—especially from Najaf to Karbala—to honor his sacrifice and reaffirm their commitment to justice, dignity, and faith. The pilgrimage reflects deep devotion to the Ahl al-Bayt and serves as a powerful symbol of unity and spiritual resilience.

