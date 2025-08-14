Pilgrims from Thailand find peace, spirituality at Imam Reza Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thai Shia pilgrims express emotional connection and admiration during their visit to Iran’s sacred site – Imam Reza Shrine, in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad.

A Thai pilgrim described Imam Reza Shrine as a sacred place filled with serenity and spirituality.

Sheikh Ibrahim bin Abdulqader, who led a group of Shia pilgrims from Thailand, said: “We have come to seek permission for the pilgrimage to Imam Hussain, and the spiritual atmosphere of Imam Reza Shrine deeply prepared us for the Arbaeen walk”.

He expressed gratitude for the warm reception and cultural services provided under the auspices of the Office for Non-Iranian Pilgrims’ Affairs of Astan Quds Razavi.

“The shrine’s unique architecture creates a strong spiritual impression, and the hospitality of its servants plays a major role in enhancing the pilgrims’ experience”, he added.

Elsewhere, Rahaya Jismon, another member of the 15-person pilgrimage group, noted: “I was delighted to be in the sacred presence of Imam Reza. The visit is deeply moving and I hope to experience the same feeling in future years”.

“The shrine offers excellent facilities for non-Iranian pilgrims, but I suggest that English-language signs be installed to make it easier to navigate the courtyards”, she added.

She also expressed joy at being in Iran, saying: “The country is now recognized globally as a heroic nation. The courage of the Iranian people, their bravery have amazed the world, so much so that being among them made me feel proud”.

