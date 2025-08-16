Razavi library and museum, Uzbek civilization center mark new chapter of collaboration

AhlulBayt News Agency: A delegation from Uzbekistan visits Imam Reza Shrine, marking the start of cultural and scholarly cooperation.



With the arrival of a delegation from Uzbekistan’s Islamic Civilization Center in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, a new phase of joint cooperation began between the Organization of Libraries, Museums, and Documents Center of Astan Quds Razavi (AQR) and the Uzbek institution.

The six-member delegation, accompanied by Mojtaba Mahmoudi, Director of the Eastern Regional National Library and Documents Center, visited Imam Reza Shrine, touring AQR’s library and museum.

Among the guests were Sheikh Abdulaziz Mansour, a Quranic studies researcher; Habibollah Saleh, a calligrapher; and Rustam Jabbarov, the center’s scientific secretary.

The group explored cultural landmarks including Goharshad Mosque, Parizad School, various courtyards of the shrine, Quran Museum, and the Gallery of Gifts.

They also visited key sections of AQR’s central library such as Quds Hall, printed book repository, and foreign language reading room.

During a meeting with Hoj. Seyyed Jalal Hosseini, head of the organization, both sides emphasized the shared cultural and civilizational heritage between Iran and Uzbekistan.

“Both institutions enjoy scholarly potentials, which need to be prioritized in research partnerships with culturally close nations”, Hosseini highlighted.

He called for implementation of existing memoranda of understanding with Uzbekistan’s National Library and Amir Ali-Shir Nava’i International Foundation.

He also expressed readiness to send curated artistic content from Imam Reza Shrine to Uzbekistan for exhibition.

The meeting concluded with mutual expressions of appreciation and a commitment to expand cooperation.

Selected historical documents and manuscripts were introduced, and cultural gifts were exchanged, including volumes from the “Artistic Masterpieces of Imam Reza Shrine” collection.

...................

End/ 257

