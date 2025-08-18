Global virtual pilgrimage connects Shia hearts, transcends borders

AhlulBayt News Agency: Live broadcasts from Imam Reza Shrine unite Shia communities worldwide during final days of Safar.



Under the auspices of the Office for Non-Iranian Pilgrims’ Affairs of Astan Quds Razavi (AQR), a global virtual pilgrimage program is being held for devotees of Ahl al-Bayt across the world during the final ten days of Safar, the second month of the lunar Islamic calendar.

The initiative coincides with the mourning period at the end of Safar and aims to ease the longing of Shia communities who are unable to visit the illuminated burial site of Imam Reza due to geographical distance.

Through live video connections, the shrine has established spiritual links with fifteen Islamic centers across various countries.

The department also organized special programs during Arbaeen, commemorating the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein.

In collaboration with AQR’s office for cultural promotion, these events included live broadcasts of pilgrimage rituals, recitations of Imam Hussein’s virtues, and visual connections with Shia communities across four continents: Russia in Eastern Europe and North Asia, Kenya in Africa, Switzerland in Europe, and Australia in Oceania.

These efforts reflect the AQR’s commitment to serving pilgrims and devotees in every corner of the world, ensuring that physical distance does not hinder spiritual connection.

