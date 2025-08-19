Vice President: Arbaeen pilgrimage held smoothly with 20 million participants

AhlulBayt News Agency: First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref praised the smooth and successful execution of this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage, attributing its success to meticulous planning and coordination among government agencies.

According to IRNA, speaking on Monday, Aref described the annual commemoration as “magnificent,” highlighting the strong public turnout despite the challenging high temperatures. Arbaeen marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH), the third Shia Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

“Drawing on the valuable experiences of previous years and the effective measures implemented by the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, and other relevant institutions, the ceremonies were conducted with dignity and grandeur,” Aref stated. He noted that people from various backgrounds participated, reflecting the inclusive nature of the event.

Aref emphasized that this year’s pilgrimage saw an “exceptional” level of attendance, with an estimated 20 million pilgrims taking part. “Such a massive turnout is a testament to the strength and vitality of Islam and Shiism,” he remarked.

He also condemned efforts by adversaries to create division among Muslims, asserting, “If Islamic nations stood united, these enemies would be unable to pursue their agendas or commit atrocities like those witnessed in Gaza.”

