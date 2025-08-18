Sayyed Jazayeri: Love and affection for Imam Hossain fosters unity among nations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Seyyed Nour al-Din Shariatmadar Jazayeri, a professor of advanced studies at the Qom seminary, referred to the unity-creating presence of Imam Hossein (AS) among nations, stating: "The blessed presence, source of mercy, love, and unity of Seyyed al-Shohada is full of honor and respect for all humanity.



"Hojatoleslam Jazayeri stated: "The revival of the pure religion of Islam and the revival of the tradition and way of the Prophet of Islam bore fruit in the sacrifice of Seyyed al-Shohada. The unity of ideas, tastes, and beliefs from various sects to other religions and followers of other nations is manifested in a different way during the Arbaeen of Imam Hossein (AS)."



This Shia scholar clarified: "This itself is a symbol of unity and solidarity. In fact, even those who love Abi Abdollah and have a close heartfelt connection with this great Imam, and sometimes have no religious or sectarian basis, also show a kind of heartfelt connection that stems from love and affection."



He acknowledged: "Among the blessings of Imam Hossein (AS) is the creation of love, brotherhood, friendship, and the drawing of hearts closer to each other."



He concluded by emphasizing: "When the avenger of the blood of Seyyed al-Shohada (AS), namely Imam Mahdi (AS), appears, then the guidance and prosperity of humanity will be tied to him, and the world will taste the flavor of true unity."



