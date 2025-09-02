Qom Seminary Teachers’ Association Condemns Assassination of Yemen PM in Zionist Attack

Ahlulbayt News Agency: The Teachers’ Society of the Qom Seminary strongly condemned the recent attack by the Zionist regime on Sanaa, which led to the martyrdom of Yemen’s Prime Minister, several ministers, and a number of officials, stressing that such crimes will not weaken the determination of the Yemeni people in their struggle for justice and resistance.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Association extended its condolences to the “heroic and oppressed people of Yemen,” declaring that the brutal act will only further strengthen their resolve in confronting Israel and supporting the people of Gaza.

“Undoubtedly, this crime will not undermine the justice and resistance of the dear people of Yemen. This proud nation, relying on divine promises, will continue its path of fighting oppression and tyranny and, God willing, will achieve a decisive victory with dignity,” the statement read.

The Association emphasized that the Zionist regime’s repeated acts of aggression are a reflection of its weakness and bewilderment rather than strength. “These heinous crimes will accelerate Israel’s downfall and humiliation instead of providing it with a way out of its crises,” it added.

The statement concluded by reaffirming that God’s promise to support those who struggle in His path is certain, and that honor and greatness await the steadfast people of Yemen.