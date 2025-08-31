Yemen President vows revenge after Israeli airstrikes martyr Yemeni officials; Dark days await you

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s president has issued a stern warning to the Israeli regime, vowing that Sana’a will deliver decisive retaliation for the recent assassination of the country’s prime minister and eight other officials.

In a speech on Saturday, Mahdi al-Mashat declared, “Our revenge does not sleep, and dark days await you… You will not taste security after today.”

He emphasized that the blood of the fallen officials would serve as a powerful motivator for Yemen’s continued perseverance and commitment, pledging to further strengthen the Armed Forces.

Mashat asserted that victory is inevitable, saying, “You will not be able to break our steadfastness because we are with God… Our dignity from Allah is martyrdom, and His certain promise to us is inevitable victory.”

His remarks followed Israeli airstrikes on the Yemeni capital that killed Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Al-Rahawi of the National Government of Change and Construction, along with eight other officials.

These attacks were part of a pattern of repeated Israeli raids on Yemen.

The strikes reportedly began after Yemen’s Armed Forces launched near-daily operations targeting sensitive Israeli sites, in response to Tel Aviv’s war on Gaza that began in October 2023.

Mashat described the victims as “models of responsibility and service,” who died while upholding Yemen’s principled support for the Palestinian people.

He said the martyrs paid the price for confronting “the staunchest of God’s enemies, the criminal Zionists.”

Mashat linked their deaths to the broader suffering in Gaza, referencing “children slaughtered without sin” and “women who have become widows, bereaved mothers, prisoners, wounded, or slaughtered.”

He warned of the scale of Yemen’s coming retaliation, urging companies to withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territories before it is “too late,” and declared that Yemeni blood “topples the thrones of empires… so what of a transient entity?”

