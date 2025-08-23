Yehya Sariee vows continued strikes until Gaza blockade ends

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s armed forces announced on Friday that they launched a hypersonic ballistic missile, named Palestine 2, targeting Ben Gurion Airport, along with two drones aimed at military and strategic sites in Ashkelon and Jaffa. The strikes were carried out in retaliation for Israel’s continued military actions in the Gaza Strip.

According to a statement broadcast by Yemen’s al-Masirah satellite channel, military spokesperson Yehya Sariee confirmed that the attacks were successful, disrupting air traffic and causing thousands of Israelis to seek shelter.

Sariee pledged that Yemen would continue launching attacks against Israel until its military campaign in Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted.

Meanwhile, Israeli media cited military and medical sources reporting that a missile from Yemen landed in central Israel on Friday evening, though no casualties were recorded.

The Israeli army stated that the missile appeared to have broken apart mid-flight, with fragments falling near Ben Gurion Airport.

Additionally, the Israeli army claimed to have intercepted a drone launched from Yemen toward areas near the Gaza Strip. No injuries or damage were reported.

Air raid sirens were triggered across central Israel, including Tel Aviv and west Jerusalem, following alerts sent to mobile devices.

Local news outlets reported that several Israelis sustained minor injuries while rushing to shelters, and others experienced psychological distress during the attacks.

In a related development, massive rallies were held across Yemen on Friday in support of Gaza, which has been under Israeli assault since October 7, 2023.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis participated in demonstrations across northern provinces, especially in Sana’a, Hudaydah, and Saada, according to al-Masirah.

At as-Sabeen Square in Sana’a, demonstrators waved Yemeni and Palestinian flags and held banners expressing Yemen’s steadfast support for Gaza, while chanting slogans of solidarity with Palestine.

/129