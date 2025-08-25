Israeli warplanes strike Sanaa amid renewed aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli regime warplanes launched a fresh wave of airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, on Sunday, according to local media reports.

Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV confirmed the attacks but did not provide specific details regarding the targets. Meanwhile, Al-Mayadeen’s correspondent in Sanaa reported that three strikes hit the southwestern part of the city, including an oil depot.

According to Mehr, additional reports indicated that the Yemeni presidential palace was among the sites targeted. According to Al-Mayadeen, the palace had previously been evacuated years ago following earlier attacks. Israeli sources claimed the primary objective of the operation was the area surrounding the presidential compound.

Eyewitnesses described hearing loud explosions across the capital, though no official information on casualties has been released so far.

This latest assault follows a previous Israeli naval strike on August 18, which targeted a power plant in southern Sanaa.

