Iran condemns Israeli airstrike on Yemen’s capital

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has strongly denounced the recent Israeli airstrike targeting Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, which struck key infrastructure including the city’s power plant.

According to IRNA, in a statement issued Friday, Baghaei described the Israeli regime’s repeated assaults on Yemen’s civilian and economic infrastructure—such as airports, ports, energy facilities, and food storage centers—as blatant war crimes and crimes against humanity. He asserted that these attacks reflect Israel’s deep-seated hostility toward the development and stability of regional nations.

Baghaei also praised the Yemeni people for their unwavering solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, particularly in light of the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. He called on all Islamic countries to fulfill their moral and religious duty by taking immediate and decisive action to halt the genocide and provide urgent assistance to the people of Gaza, who are suffering under a famine imposed by the Zionist regime.

................

End/ 257