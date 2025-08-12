Iran condemns Israel’s deadly strike on journalists in Gaza: “Genocide in plain sight”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Esmaeil Baghaei, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, has categorically condemned Israel's deadly attack on journalists in Gaza, describing this act as a “deliberate airstrike.”

Baghaei wrote on his X account on Monday: “A press badge is no shield against genocidal war criminals who fear the world witnessing their atrocities.”

He pointed out that the targeting of journalists in Gaza shows the Israeli regime tries to stop the dissemination of the truth about the ongoing war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

“Five more #journalists —Al Jazeera’s entire team—were assassinated in cold blood by the Israeli regime’s deliberate airstrike on their tent in #Gaza City. Meanwhile, Gazans are massacred, starved to death, and targeted in Israeli-American 'food traps,'” the spokesperson said.

He criticized those who refrain from condemning such atrocities by the Israeli regime, and called for international efforts to force the regime to stop war crimes in the besieged area.

“Strong condemnation is the bare minimum for any decent human being, but the world must act immediately to stop this harrowing genocide and hold the criminals accountable. Indifference and inaction are complicity in Israel’s crimes,” he said.

Palestinian media outlets reported that Israeli fighter jets carried out an airstrike targeting a journalist’s tent outside the main entrance of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The attack, which took place on Sunday night, killed five media professionals, including two reporters from Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV network.

According to Gaza’s government information office, the recent deaths bring the total number of journalists killed during the conflict to 237.

