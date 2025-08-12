Palestinian Health Ministry: 29 killed in 24 hours, starvation deaths rise

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported that 29 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours as Israeli forces continue their deadly assault on the enclave. According to the ministry, the total death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza has now reached at least 61,499 since the conflict began in October 2023, with 153,575 others injured.

According to Mehr, in a statement released Monday, the ministry said that 69 bodies—one of which was recovered from beneath rubble—were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours. An additional 362 people were wounded. The ministry warned that many victims remain trapped under debris or lie on roads inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense teams due to ongoing bombardments.

The report also highlighted the growing number of Palestinians killed while attempting to obtain humanitarian aid. In the past 24 hours alone, 29 people were killed and 127 injured during aid-seeking efforts, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed in such circumstances to 1,807, with more than 13,021 wounded since May 27.

The humanitarian crisis continues to deepen, with five more deaths—among them a child—reported in the last 24 hours due to famine and malnutrition. The total number of starvation-related deaths has now climbed to 222, including 101 children.

The Israeli military resumed its offensive on Gaza on March 18, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in place since January. Since then, 9,989 Palestinians have been killed and 41,534 injured, according to the ministry.

International legal pressure on Israel has intensified. In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in the enclave.

