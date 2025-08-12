Iran reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty amid Israeli aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says Iran has always emphasized the necessity of preserving the independence and territorial integrity of Lebanon in the face of repeated Israeli aggression against the Arab country.

During his weekly press briefing on Monday, Baqaei said that Lebanon, like any nation, has the inherent right “to defend itself against the evil Zionist regime.”

In response to a question about the Lebanese Foreign Ministry's reaction to the Iranian top diplomat’s remarks on the issue of Hezbollah’s weapons, he rejected the claim of Iranian interference in Lebanon's internal affairs.

“Our position regarding recent developments is firm and proven as we support the territorial integrity, unity, and independence of Lebanon,” Baqaei said, adding, "We understand that being neighbors with an occupying entity [Israel], which knows no bounds in committing aggression and crimes, creates difficult conditions, and therefore, we have been with the Lebanese people in their defense to their territorial integrity and national sovereignty.”

The Israeli regime cannot be contained in any other way except by equipping countries with the necessary capabilities to defend themselves, he said, in reaction to the Western pressure on the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah.

The spokesperson continued by saying that exercising the inherent right is not possible without military power and weapons. “We believe that the issue surrounding Hezbollah weapons is Lebanon’s internal affair, which the people, together with various components of Lebanese society, must identify the interests of their country through legal and approved processes and act accordingly,” he added.

Honoring martyrs

Baqaei began his press conference by paying tribute to the Iranian diplomats and a reporter of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) who lost their lives in the attack on the Iranian Consulate General in Afghanistan’s Mazar-e-Sharif in 1998.

"We remember these martyrs with deep sorrow and sincere condolences, but this year’s commemoration has coincided with the bitter events in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories,” he said. "In these days, several other journalists and cameramen also joined the martyrs of the path of truth."

Deploring attacks on media

The spokesperson described the attacks on journalists as a brutal war crime, saying attacks on media personnel are not permissible under any circumstances.

Referring to Israeli violations of international law, he said that at least 240 journalists, cameramen, and media activists have been martyred in the genocide in occupied Palestine.

Israeli occupation of Gaza

Referring to the Gaza occupation plan approved by the Israeli cabinet recently, Baqaei rejected the claim that the plan was aimed at “liberating Gaza from Hamas," saying, “It was clear from the beginning that the Zionist regime was seeking to occupy Gaza and the West Bank and eliminate Palestine as an identity, a nation, and a country.”

He called the Israeli excuses “ridiculous’ that are put forward from time to time to renew or justify the massacre and genocide of Palestinians.

He also pointed to the unanimous international condemnation of the plan, which is in line with the forced displacement of the Palestinian people and another step in completing the genocide and ethnic cleansing project.

Iran-E3 negotiations not stopped

In response to the question about the negotiations with European countries, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the process has stopped as both sides agreed in Istanbul two weeks ago to continue these talks.

Only the time and place of the next round have not been decided, but this does not mean that the negotiations have stopped, he clarified.

Snapback mechanism useless

Baqaei once again warned against any attempt by Britain, France and Germany – collectively known as the European troika – to resort to activating the automatic resumption of sanctions.

Using the so-called "snapback" mechanism to exert pressure on Iran would prove the non-seriousness of these countries, he said, adding that their failure to fulfill their obligations under the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) and their approach and refusal to take any action against the Israeli aggression have already exposed them.

“If Europe wishes to play a constructive, effective, and credible role in the nuclear negotiations, it must review its approach. Threatening Iran will certainly not yield any results, except to marginalize Europe even more than before,” Baqaei noted.

Legal proceeding against US-Israeli aggressions

Regarding the latest status of documenting and pursuing the Israeli and US aggression against Iran, as well as their war crimes, the spokesperson said that the Foreign Ministry has been pursuing the issue seriously.

He told reporters that the ministry has taken many measures, with its international department conducting the necessary correspondence and documentation with the United Nations and other relevant organizations.

“We are again in close contact with the judiciary and the presidential legal office to see how the issue of filing a lawsuit with the competent international authorities can be advanced,” he added.

'Zero trust' in the US after attack on Iran

Referring to the conditions for negotiations with Washington, Baqaei underlined that Iran has no trust in the US now and before. “The Zionist regime’s attack in the middle of the negotiations and then the US participation in that attack left with "zero trust.”

He stressed that the Armed Forces will pursue with seriousness what guarantees the country’s independence, territorial integrity, and dignity and as far as diplomacy is concerned, the Foreign Ministry will utilize its capacity to advance the supreme interests of the Iranian nation.

Rejecting the claim that Norway will be hosting the next round of indirect Iran-US talks, the spokesperson also called the US Secretary of State's narrative the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities was to prevent the conflict from turning into an all-out regional war.

Zangezur Corridor

In response to the question about the Zangezur Corridor and the report of granting the US a 99-year development lease on the corridor, located along Armenia's border with Iran, Baqaei said that Tehran has always been and is in close contact with neighboring countries in the South Caucasus region.

He said that these issues with Armenia are being discussed for a long time, adding that high-level consultations are scheduled between the officials to be more closely informed about the situation and, if necessary, to share our considerations and concerns with them.

The spokesperson informed about the visit of the Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister, who will arrive in Tehran tomorrow and said that the Armenian Prime Minister is also set to hold talks with President Masoud Pezeshkian to provide explanations about these developments.

The top Armenian diplomat has emphasized that his country will refrain from any action that is, in any way, incompatible or worrying for the Islamic Republic of Iran, Baqaei said.

IAEA Deputy Director General in Tehran

Beqaei said that the IAEA Deputy Director General has begun consultations and is expected to meet with Foreign Ministry officials, adding that “It is too early to predict the outcome of these talks.”

Pointing to Iran-IAEA ties, he said there is no similar example where a peaceful nuclear facility of a country, which is under 24-hour supervision of the IAEA, is targeted and the Agency fails to respond reasonably and logically and does not make the expected condemnation.

....................

End/ 257