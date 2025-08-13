Iran President pays tribute to scientists who fell victim to Israeli aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian paid tribute to the martyred Iranian scholars assassinated by the Israeli regime, asserting that their only desire was to elevate Iran to the heights of knowledge and progress.

During a ceremony at the memorial for martyr scientists of Faculty of Nuclear Engineering at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian criticized the self-proclaimed champions of democracy, human rights, and peace, declaring their claims to be mere facades.

He emphasized that those honored at the memorial dedicated their lives to serving the Iranian people and protecting the nation from unjust aggression, ultimately becoming victims of the Israeli regime's actions.

Reflecting on his personal connections with the honored scientists, Pezeshkian stated, "These individuals had no sins other than their knowledge and their determination to equip their country with advanced technologies."

The president commemorated the memory of the country's martyrs in science and technology, expressing hope that the youth would carry on their legacy with strength and strive for the nation's independence and freedom.

He further condemned the aggressive actions of the Israeli regime, which are supported fully by the United States and European countries.

Pezeshkian described the Israeli actions in Gaza as shameful, noting, “The Israelis are aggressors who enjoy full support from the United States. They have the platform, money, force, and power, and today, in addition to widespread killings, they block access to water, medicine, bread, and food, leaving people trapped in hunger. This behavior is disgraceful.”

