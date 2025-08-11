Iran president urges nations to act against Israeli crimes in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the urgent need for countries around the world to intensify their efforts to stop the ongoing crimes committed by the Israeli regime against the innocent people of Gaza.

Speaking during the ceremony for the presentation of credentials for new ambassadors from Ethiopia, Estonia, Djibouti, Laos, Cambodia, Burundi, Latvia, Myanmar, and Nepal, the president highlighted the alarming continuation and escalation of violence perpetrated by the Israeli regime against the oppressed and defenseless population of Gaza.

Pezeshkian called upon all nations, particularly Islamic countries, to collaborate more effectively in order to halt these atrocities, lift the siege on Gaza, and provide unlimited and extensive humanitarian aid to those affected. He stressed that the plight of the innocent people of Gaza demands a unified global response.

Pezeshkian condemned the inhumane actions of blocking access to food, water, and medicine under the guise of self-defense, describing it as a disaster. He noted the greater tragedy that these crimes occur before those who profess to uphold human rights, democracy, and the freedom of humanity.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president also expressed Iran's commitment to fostering friendly relations and constructive cooperation with all countries. He stated that Iran is ready to enhance its partnerships in political, economic, commercial, cultural, scientific, and technological fields, based on mutual respect and shared interests.

“Iranians believe that the inhabitants of the Earth, on a small planet, have a limited opportunity for life; therefore, we must collaborate, support each other, and synergize in the pursuit of developing peace, stability, tranquility, and prosperity for all,” he underlined.

During this ceremony, Faisal Ali Ibrahim, Vaino Rinat, Taib Dubad Ruble, Bunmi Wanmani, Rath Mani, Didake Networka, Bakhtiar Hasan, Zaw Oo, and Paudel Ramesh Chandra, new accredited ambassadors of Ethiopia, Estonia, Djibouti, the Laos People’s Democratic Republic, the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Republic of Burundi, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, and the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, respectively, conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from their leaders to President Pezeshkian and the people of Iran.

The ambassadors noted that they would make every effort to enhance the level of friendly relations and expand constructive cooperation between their countries and Iran.

