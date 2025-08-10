Iran President: Journalists successfully expose Zionist crimes during 12-day war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian commended the media's performance during the 12-day war imposed by the Israeli regime, stating that journalists, through their diligent efforts, thwarted the plans of war criminals.

On Saturday, President Pezeshkian visited the headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) to commemorate National Journalist Day.

During his visit to the damaged IRIB building, which had been targeted during the imposed war, the president congratulated journalists at a ceremony held in front of the site.

President Pezeshkian emphasized that the Israeli regime attacked the IRIB building precisely because of its effectiveness. He underscored that, according to international law, no entity has the right to assault media centers during wartime, and the Israeli regime's actions demonstrated a blatant disregard for international regulations.

Pezeshkian discussed the Israeli regime's aims in its conflict with Iran, asserting that their actions were intended to provoke a rebellion and destabilize the government. He emphasized that targeting him would not fulfill their objectives. The president added that he encouraged governors to act autonomously within their authority, moving away from the previous requirement to seek central approval for minor decisions.

The president further highlighted the media's significant influence in society, asserting that it can enhance the unity that has emerged and prevent the enemy from achieving its nefarious objectives. He also expressed hope that media professionals would continue to foster unity and cohesion despite differing opinions

Reiterating the importance of acknowledging diverse opinions within society, he remarked, "As president, I cannot expect that everything I say will be implemented, as it is not guaranteed that my statements are correct. We must tolerate one another despite our differences and work collaboratively to resolve our issues."

In conclusion, Pezeshkian addressed the issue of energy imbalances in the country, stating that the administration is actively working to develop 30,000 megawatts of electricity generation capacity.

