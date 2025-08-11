Administration will take any actions in line with Leader's views: Pres. Pezeshkian

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that all decisions made by his administration are fully coordinated with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Speaking on Sunday at a meeting with media managers on the occasion of National Journalist Day, the president said, “Any action will be taken with the consent and coordination of the Supreme Leader. From a scientific and ideological perspective, I believe that actions contrary to the Supreme Leader's views should not be taken, and I will not take them.”

He further stated that once the Supreme Leader's opinion is expressed, there should be no excuses; instead, one should speak in favor of the country's and people's interests.

The president highlighted the significant role of the Leader in Iran's political system, stating: “The Supreme Leader is the pillar and foundation of the system, and if an issue aligns with his views, it must be followed. No policy in international relations and negotiations is proposed or pursued by the administration without coordination with the Leader. This is not merely a slogan; it is a principle and foundation of national cohesion and the basis of the 14th administration's actions.”

Pezeshkian also regarded unity as the core principle of all national matters, saying: "If the foundations and framework of national cohesion are undermined, the country will suffer. Secondary issues do not hold much importance compared to the principle of unity. During the war and bombings, the enemies hoped for unrest and discord in the country, and they still cling to this hope today."

The president noted that no one can consider themselves the absolute truth and others as absolute falsehood, saying: “During the 12-day war, we witnessed that even those in prison issued statements to defend the country. We must open our hearts to others and our neighbors, confront the main enemies such as the United States and the Zionist regime, and instead of waiting for discord, defeat the enemy through unity and cooperation with neighbors.”

Moreover, Pezeshkian referred to the pressures and actions of enemies, stating: "Today, the enemy seeks to create obstacles and imposes new sanctions every day. If we are committed to our beliefs, independence, and convictions, we must endure hardships."

He further emphasized, “Surrender is not in our nature, but I believe that fighting will not lead us anywhere. As Imam Ali (PBUH) stated, if you are invited to peace, do not reject it.”

The president pointed out that all efforts must be directed towards solving people's problems, and officials must consider this principle in all programs and executive decisions.

Highlighting the role of the media and the populace, Pezeshkian said that with the help of the media outlets and the cooperation of the people, steps can be taken to address imbalances and challenges.

