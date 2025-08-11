Pres. Pezeshkian offers condolences on passing of renowned Iranian painter Farshchian

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his deep condolences on the passing of Master Mahmoud Farshchian, a distinguished miniature painter and revered figure in Iranian art.

The president extended his sympathies to Master Farshchian's family, the artistic community, and all admirers of Iranian culture.

President Pezeshkian stated that the memory and name of Master Farshchian and his brilliant works such as Ashura Afternoon, Kowsar, and The Guarantor of the Deer will remain in the history of the Iranian culture and artworks that perfectly reflect the love, faith, and grandeur of Islamic Iranian culture and the history of Shia.

The president described the passing of Master Farshchian as a significant loss for the Iranian art scene.

Renowned for his exquisite and timeless creations, he was not only a custodian of the authenticity and splendor of Persian miniature art but also an innovator who revitalized this ancient tradition, earning global recognition for Iran, President Pezeshkian emphasized.

