Home News Service Pictures Photos: Commemoration Ceremony of Master Farshchian at Imam Sadiq Seminary in Isfahan 19 August 2025 - 13:57 News ID: 1718401 Source: Abna24 related Photos: Funeral and burial ceremony of Master Mahmoud Farshchian in Isfahan, Iran Video: Unseen clip of late Farshchian at holy shrine of Imam Reza Director of Iran's Seminaries: Farshchian’s legacy is a national treasure Pres. Pezeshkian offers condolences on passing of renowned Iranian painter Farshchian Farewell to the Painter of Love: In Praise of the Exalted Master Mahmoud Farshchian Ayatollah Hosseini Bushehri praises Farshchian’s devotion to faith through art Famous Iranian artist Farshchian passes away Iran Unveils Third Shia Imam (Imam Hussein) Shrine Designs Mahmud Farshchian’s “Guarantor of the Gazelle 2” unveiled in Tehran + PIC
Your Comment