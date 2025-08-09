  1. Home
Famous Iranian artist Farshchian passes away

9 August 2025 - 13:14
News ID: 1715624
Source: Mehr
Master of Persian miniature painting Mahmoud Farshchian passed away on Saturday morning.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Master of Persian miniature painting Mahmoud Farshchian passed away on Saturday morning.

Mahmoud Farshchian was a prominent Iranian painter whose works have captivated audiences with their spiritual depth and visual dynamism.

Farshchian, born in Esfahan in 1930, was widely credited with modernizing Persian miniature while remaining rooted in Iranian cultural and religious themes. He combined classical forms with contemporary aesthetics, creating a distinct style that elevated Iranian painting onto the global stage.

