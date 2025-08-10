Ayatollah Hosseini Bushehri praises Farshchian’s devotion to faith through art

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Seyyed Hashem Hosseini Bushehri, Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Qom Seminary Teachers’ Association, has issued a message of condolence following the death of Professor Mahmoud Farshchian, the celebrated Isfahan-born painter and one of the most prominent figures in contemporary Iranian art.

“In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

We belong to God and to Him we shall return.

I extend my condolences to the people of Iran and the art community on the passing of Professor Mahmoud Farshchian, a distinguished master whose name is etched in the history of Iranian painting.

Professor Farshchian devoted his extraordinary talent to serving religious concepts and values. His creation of the renowned The Evening of Ashura painting and the illuminated design of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (peace be upon him)—both among the most enduring works in Iranian art—reflects the depth of his devotion and commitment to divine values.

I pray to Almighty God to bestow mercy and forgiveness upon this eternal figure of Iranian-Islamic art, and grant patience and reward to his family, students, and admirers.”

Seyyed Hashem Hosseini Bushehri

Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Qom Seminary Teachers’ Association

....................

End/ 257