Director of Iran's Seminaries: Farshchian’s legacy is a national treasure

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Director of the Seminaries of Iran, has offered condolences on the passing of Professor Mahmoud Farshchian, the celebrated painter whose works have become enduring symbols of Iranian art and Islamic culture.

In his condolence message, Ayatollah Arafi described Professor Farshchian as “a wise and unique artist” who devoted his life to elevating authentic Iranian art and promoting the enlightened concepts of Islamic culture. He noted that masterpieces such as the designs for the holy shrines of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) and Imam Reza (peace be upon him), along with dozens of other celebrated works, have secured the artist’s place in the history of faith and art in Iran.

“The spiritual and artistic legacy of this learned master is a precious asset for the noble nation of Iran and for all lovers of truth and beauty,” Ayatollah Arafi stated. “His art mirrored love for sublime human and divine values, for the Prophet (peace be upon him) and the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), and inspired countless artists and youth.”

On behalf of the seminaries and the artistic community, he extended condolences to Professor Farshchian’s family, students, admirers, and colleagues, praying for divine mercy, forgiveness, and the highest spiritual rank for the late artist.

“May his soul be blessed, his works endure, and his path remain a shining light for future generations,” the message concluded.

